Swindon's new urgent treatment centre opens to patients
By Beth Cruse
BBC Radio Wiltshire
- Published
A new urgent treatment centre at Swindon's Great Western Hospital has opened to patients.
The new £15m facility was due to open on 13 July, but was delayed as "finishing touches" were required.
The walk-in centre is for those who need urgent medical attention which is not thought to be life-threatening.
It replaces the hospital's Clover centre and marks what the hospital said was a "major milestone" after a cancer centre opened there two weeks ago.
The treatment centre features include additional clinic rooms, more space in the adult and paediatric waiting areas, and new plaster and ophthalmology rooms.
There is also changing places facility for children and adults with disabilities, block colour pallets for patients with dementia, lowered reception desk access for wheelchair users and a sky ceiling.
It is open from 07:00 to 22:00, 365 days a year.
Local people are encouraged to call NHS 111 in the first instance, with trained operators who can book in patients for a timed appointment at the UTC if needed.
Changes have also been made to how patients access the Emergency Department.
'Significant benefits'
The hospital said patients will be triaged at the door of the UTC and directed to a location in the hospital more suitable for their clinical needs.
Dr Satinder Mann, consultant in emergency medicine and clinical lead for the UTC, said: "I know there will be significant benefits for the patients using this new space.
"Recovery starts at the door and creating an environment that feels less clinical and more welcoming and calming will have profound positive impact on all who will attend."
