Robbie-Jay Sims named as man who drowned at Cotswold Water Park
Fundraising has started for the family of a man who drowned during the UK heatwave.
Robbie-Jay Sims, 20, from Swindon, was swimming with friends in a lake at Cotswold Water Park on 18 July when he encountered difficulties in the water.
His family and friends released balloons at the site last week.
A crowdfunding page to help pay for his funeral has raised almost £1,500 and his family said it was comforting to see "how loved he was by so many".
A statement released by Cotswold Water Park shortly after Mr Sims' death said staff were "devastated to hear of the tragedy".
A spokesperson said: "We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends... and to those who witnessed the incident and tried to assist".
They added that for anyone wanting to swim in the lakes "please put your safety first and find a lake that is specifically managed for open water swimming".
