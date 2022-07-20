Cotswold Water Park drowning: Rescuer 'distraught'
- Published
A teenager who attempted to rescue a young man who died after getting into difficulty in a lake says she is distraught that she couldn't save him.
Suni Stephenson was with her friends at Cotswold Water Park on Monday evening when a man in his 20s died.
She said that she wanted to warn others about how quickly things can go wrong when swimming in open water and avoid any similar incidents in the future.
"The risks are there and it is so dangerous," she said.
"Hopefully this will shine a light on the seriousness of water and it's not just a fun activity. All the time you've got to be sensible and safe.
"My heart goes out to them (the man's family and friends). It's a heartbreaking and devastating accident," added Ms Stephenson.
Wiltshire Police were called to the water park in Ashton Keynes, at about 18:00 BST on Monday where a man was pulled from the water and confirmed dead shortly after.
His death is not being treated as suspicious.
Cotswold Water Park contains 180 lakes, formed largely in former gravel pits, on the Gloucestershire-Wiltshire border.
The man died after getting into difficulty in lake 26, which is home to Whitefriars Sailing Club.
"The Whitefriars Sailing Club community were deeply saddened to hear of the tragic event that occurred at Whitefriars Lake on Monday," the club said in a statement.
"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the young man who passed away and to everyone who tried to assist him," the club added.
Cotswold Water Park has offered its "sincere condolences" and reminded people to only enter the water in designated swimming lakes.
"If you want to swim, please put your safety first and find a lake that is specifically managed for open-water swimming," a spokesperson said.
Mark Downing of Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said swimmers or all ages and abilities could get into difficulty in open water.
"It doesn't matter what age you are, how fit you are or how good at swimming you are, this can happen to anybody.
"Even if you are a very strong swimmer, some of the waterways you enter around the UK can be very dangerous," he said.
In July 2010, 15-year-old Kajil Devi drowned at the water park and the last death at the site was in July 2019 when Cory Nicholson, 21, from Calne, died while swimming in a lake.
