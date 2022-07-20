Wiltshire Council remove 'political' Boris scarecrow
A scarecrow of Boris Johnson has been removed by a council for being "too political".
Created by community group The Secret Garden at Bourne Hill, in Salisbury, it featured a mask of the Prime Minister's face and a fixed penalty notice.
Made for a competition, group member, Penny Ibbs, said the council had suffered a "sense of humour failure".
Wiltshire County Council said: "Political statements are not allowed on Wiltshire Council property."
The conservative run council added: "However light-hearted the intent."
Ms Ibbs told BBC Radio Wiltshire that "within days" of entering the Boris scarecrow into the Salisbury City Council competition, she received an e-mail that said he had been removed because he was in poor taste.
The scarecrow was clutching a bottle of champagne, wearing a vote leave badge and featured a collection tin reading "Unemployed, please give generously, wife and kids to support".
But Ms Ibbs said: "I think even Boris would have found him funny."
Sat amongst the garden's fruit bushes, Ms Ibbs said the Boris had to be removed from the council owned garden because "Wiltshire Council is a non-political organisation".
The mask has now been removed and the scarecrow has been relocated to the potting area after visitors to the garden posted the scarecrow to Facebook, Ms Ibbs said.
"He's looking more like an exhausted volunteer in need of a drink now," she said.
Deputy chief executive of Wiltshire Council, Andy Brown, said whilst there is "no official council policy around entries to scarecrow festivals, the council should remain impartial and not allow its resources to be used for political statements".
Salisbury City Council, who organised the scarecrow competition, declined to comment.
