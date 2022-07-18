Devizes Wargames Group: First show since lockdown held
One hundred wargames competitors from across the country gathered in Devizes for an annual show for the first time since lockdown eased.
The Devizes and District Wargames Group held their event Attack! 2022 at Devizes School.
Wargamers played in eight competitions covering a time period that stretched from biblical times to World War Two.
Some 32 wargames traders also attended the event which included paints, figures, and terrain items.
It was the club's 41st show in its 49-year history and raised more than £200 for charity.
It included a bring-and-buy sale and raffle with all proceeds in support of Love Ukraine, Devizes to help Ukrainian refugees.
'Good soldier'
The chair of Devizes and District Wargames Group, Lloyd Lewis said: "What we do is an embracing hobby.
"You've got the collecting of the items, the making of the scenery, and when you play, you do it with someone else so there's quite a social aspect to it."
He also explained how the games typically work.
"You would normally have two sides. One would be typically the Romans against maybe the Celts.
"You'd have a scenario that's seeing those two play-off against each other and most of the rule sets have a points base.
"The Roman is a very good soldier so he'd be worth quite a few points whereas the Celts are not quite as skilled so they'd be worth lower.
"So when it comes to the actual battle you have a lot more Celts on the table than you would Romans."
