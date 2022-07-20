Council agrees Swindon needs better buses
Councillors have unanimously agreed Swindon needs a better bus service.
Due to rising fuel costs, more people are choosing to use buses to travel for work and recreation.
Swindon Borough Council has passed a motion asking the government for financial support to improve bus services as passenger numbers had increased.
The motion was introduced by Wroughton councillor Dave Martyn and passed by all members.
'Sky-rocketing fuel costs'
At a meeting on 14 July, Mr Martyn, (Cons) said: "Buses are essential to freeing up congested road space, to cleaning up the air that we all breathe and above all to connecting people to jobs, friends and life opportunities.
"There are commercial challenges around the network due to the dispersed nature of employment, traditional levels of out-commuting, reduction in concessionary bus pass usage and the changing nature of our town centre.
"Owning and driving a car comes with ever more expense, including sky-rocketing fuel costs."
He said action was needed by the government and the council to help bus operators to improve the service and "keep the wheels on the bus going round and round."
His motion was agreed upon by the entire council, so the leader will write to both Swindon MPs and the Secretary of State for Transport for support from October 2022 to October 2024, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Adequate funding'
Newly-elected Labour councillor Sean Wilson - who said he was a daily bus user - added: "We need evening buses. We need a proper service.
"Disability bus passes should be reinstated and the bus passes for those over 60 shouldn't be made only for those over 80."
Fellow Labour member Jane Milner-Barry urged: "The council needs to receive adequate funding for a proper service not just a radial nine to five service as we have how.
"A lot of time was spent on a bus improvement plan which received no funding from the government."
