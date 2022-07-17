Driver in his 80s dies following crash in Wiltshire
Police are calling for witness following a fatal crash on a Wiltshire road.
A car and lorry collided on the A361 near Beckhampton on Saturday evening, shortly before 18:45 BST.
The driver of the lorry was uninjured but the driver of the car, a man in his 80s, died at the scene.
Wiltshire Police said the A361 will remain closed for much of Sunday between the Beckhampton roundabout and the junction with Blacklands.
Officers have asked anyone who witnessed the crash between a Range Rover Evoque and a lorry, or who may have dashcam footage, to contact them on 101.
