Lorry fire closes two lanes on M4 in Wiltshire
- Published
A lorry fire on the M4 temporarily closed the westbound carriageway.
Firefighters were called to the blaze between junctions 14 and 15 in Wiltshire at about 01:26 BST.
The lorry was said to be "well and truly ablaze" by witnesses who reported feeling an "intense heat" as they passed it on the eastbound carriageway.
Lane three has since reopened but lanes one and two remain shut and motorists have been advised to consider a different route where possible.
Reminder - Lane 3 (of 3) is open on the #M4 westbound in #Wiltshire between J14 and J15 and lanes 1 & 2 remain closed. The fire service remain in attendance. Please take care on approach and thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/l2eFXTQH2t— National Highways: South-West (@HighwaysSWEST) July 15, 2022
