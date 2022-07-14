Dozens of fire crews called to blaze in Swindon houses
- Published
Approximately 50 firefighters are dealing with a serious fire involving four terraced houses in Wiltshire.
Fire crews were called to the incident on Walter Close, The Prinnels, Swindon, at 15:14 BST.
Firefighters from Westlea, Swindon, Stratton, Chippenham and Corsham remain at the scene and are using hose reels, main lines and an aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire.
The four properties affected have all been evacuated.
There is no information about any injuries as a result of the fire.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service group manager Stuart Gillion said: "It is not currently clear how this fire started but once it is extinguished, we will begin an investigation.
"Our crews are working hard with colleagues from Wiltshire Police and Swindon Borough Council to ensure the safety of residents and prevent the fire spreading further."
