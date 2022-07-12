Devizes assault victim Wayne Sheppard was 'cheeky' and 'always smiling'
The family of a man who died following an assault said he was "cheeky", ever ready to help and "always smiling".
Wayne Sheppard, 44, from Devizes in Wiltshire, was taken to hospital with injuries on Saturday night. He died six days later.
Darren Fell, 39, of Hewitt Court, New Park Street, Devizes, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody.
Mr Sheppard's family said they were heartbroken.
He would "help anyone in any way he could," they added.
His daughter Jessie said: "He leaves behind two heartbroken daughters and our lovely grandparents who dearly loved their only child."
Daughter Chloe added: "I promise I will make you proud for the rest of my days. I know you'll be looking down on us every day."
Mr Fell is due to appear before Salisbury Magistrates' Court on 5 August.
