Salisbury Plain fires on MoD land send smoke across Wiltshire
Residents have been advised to stay indoors and shut their windows due to smoke from the Salisbury Plain fires.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed the fires were the result of its military training exercises on Monday.
The area was being used for live firing practice but firing has since stopped.
One farmer said the smoke was "exceptional" and was not dispersing. Firefighters are unable to approach due to the risk of unexploded bombs so they plan to let them burn out.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service is not currently at the scene but has advised residents to keep their homes sealed.
The MoD's current strategy is to monitor the situation and alert the fire service if the fires breach the contained training area, as one fire threatened to on Monday evening.
Several neighbours have contacted BBC Radio Wiltshire about the pungent smoke.
Farmer Tim Daw said the smoke was "so encompassing".
"We've had smoke before and it passes away, the wind changes a bit," he said.
"But this is quite exceptional."
At the scene: Karen Gardner, BBC Radio Wiltshire
It's really unpleasant here. It's quick thick smoke. I can't see the sun, it's defusing all the sunlight. It smells pretty rank too.
Because of the rising smoke it is difficult to see.
So I do think the fire - or fires - are still burning. We don't know, really, because the MoD isn't telling us what is going on.
We do know from the Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service that they did attend overnight when it was thought one of the fires was encroaching on public access land.
There's a definite and noticeable worsening since I got here a few hours ago.
A MoD spokesperson said: "There are several fires within the Salisbury Plain Training Area but they do not currently pose a risk to the general public.
"Due to the risk of unexploded ordnance, firefighters cannot enter the affected area.
"We are monitoring the fire and maintaining close communications with Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service, who stand ready to assist should the fire spread beyond the impact area."
