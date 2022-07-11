Jonathon Seed: PCC accused of false declaration found not guilty
An ex-police and crime commissioner (PCC) who had been charged with making a false declaration in his nomination papers has been found not guilty.
Jonathon Seed, 63, was elected to become Wiltshire's PCC in May 2021, but withdrew after a historical driving conviction came to light.
The Conservative denied a single charge of making a false statement and had been facing trial in July.
The not guilty verdict was formally recorded at Oxford Crown Court.
The Crown Prosecution Service previously said it had dropped the charge.
Mr Seed, a Wiltshire councillor living in Chittoe Heath, Bromham, won the election with a combined total of 47% of the vote.
However, a previous driving conviction made him ineligible for the role and he withdrew.
A fresh election was held for the post in August 2021 and Conservative Philip Wilkinson was elected.
