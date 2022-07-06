Wiltshire: A419 closed after crash involving motorcyclist
- Published
A crash involving a motorcyclist has led to both directions of the A419 near Swindon being closed.
Police were called the incident on the southbound carriageway near Blunsdon at around 08:00 BST.
Both the northbound and southbound carriageways are closed from there to Castle Eaton and all emergency services have attended.
The road is expected to remain closed throughout the night, Wiltshire police said.
