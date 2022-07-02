Wiltshire: Salisbury Pride Festival celebrates seventh event
Hundreds of people have gathered in Salisbury to celebrate its Pride Festival.
The year's event in Wiltshire is the area's seventh annual celebration.
Curate from St Thomas Church in Salisbury, Ali Alexander, said it's important the community continues to raise awareness.
She said: "We all should come together to celebrate in this happy safe space that the people putting it have made."
"People here can come and enjoy themselves and also those who might have questions about gender an inclusion have a safe space to ask people who know what they are talking about."
This year's event is being held at the Queen Elizabeth Gardens
Salisbury Pride youth ambassadors Emily, 13 and Milly, 12, told BBC Radio Wiltshire they attended to show their support and "make sure everyone has a great time".
Emily said: "I know that a lot of people here don't have enough support."
Milly said they wanted to support people of all "genders, sexualities and whoever they love".
"I've enjoyed seeing how much people have enjoyed coming together and celebrating pride.
"I think the main message is to not care about what anyone else thinks just do what you want to do and love who you want to love."
