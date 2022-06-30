Wiltshire Police to be second force to be downgraded
By Dan O'Brien
BBC Wiltshire politics reporter
- Published
Wiltshire Police is expected to be heavily criticised when an independent review into its performance is published next week.
There are warnings it will end up in a similar position to the Metropolitan Police in London, which was placed into special measures on Wednesday.
The report will show it at one of the lowest performance categories.
Wiltshire and Swindon PCC Philip Wilkinson has confirmed he expects the force to be downgraded.
'Closer scrutiny'
He said: "My role as PCC is clear: to be the public's voice on policing, to scrutinise, challenge and support Wiltshire Police to provide an effective, efficient, policing service which meets the needs of its communities and to hold Wiltshire Police to account for the service it provides to the public.
"I am aware of, and welcome, Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) intention to provide closer scrutiny to Wiltshire Police further to their recent PEEL (Police Efficiency, Effectiveness and Legitimacy) inspection, and their intention to move Wiltshire Police to the 'engage' phase of scrutiny.
"We remain in close contact with the Inspectorate and I will be able to make a more detailed statement once the inspection report has been published in full."
The official findings are due to be published late next week - when both the inspectorate and Wiltshire Police will be able to say more about it.
