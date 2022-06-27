Wiltshire Farm Foods hit by 'cyber attack'
A large ready meal food company has been hit by a cyber attack
Apetitio is based in Trowbridge and owns Wiltshire Farm Foods which supplies thousands of people across the West, including several hospitals.
It said its computer systems have been affected, causing problems with deliveries at both firms, but that no credit card details have been stolen.
It apologise to customers and advised those expecting a delivery this week to contact their local depot.
In a statement it said: "We are very sorry to say that Wiltshire Farm Foods is currently experiencing severe difficulties with our computer systems.
"These problems have been caused by what is known as a 'cyber attack'.
"Unfortunately, as our systems are not currently working, we will be unable to make many deliveries in the next few days.
"We are also unable to contact customers personally as we do not have access to their telephone numbers."
It added that it is "doing everything we can" to recover from this situation as soon as possible.
