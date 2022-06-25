Watch worn by Elvis Presley on first TV show sells for £240k

The watch Elvis Presley wore for his first major TV appearanceAndrew Aldridge
Elvis Presley's first national TV appearance was on the January 28th 1956 edition of Stage Show

A watch worn by Elvis Presley for his first major TV appearance in 1956 has been sold at auction for £240,000.

The 14-karat gold-filled Lord Elgin watch, which the star also wore to sign his first contract, sold at the auction in Devizes, Wiltshire.

A replica of it features in the new Baz Luhrmann movie Elvis, starring Tom Hanks.

Other Elvis items in the sale included a spiritual book for £15,000 and a pair of white boots which sold for £18,000.

Getty Images
Auctioneers said the amount reached "reflects the importance and enduring appeal of Elvis Presley"

Jimmy Velvet, Elvis's friend of 22 years, said he believed the watch was "truly one of the grandest pieces Elvis ever owned".

He added: "[That was] due to the pivotal moment of his career when it all fell into place for him and the amazing documented history of where the watch has been."

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge said the amount reached "reflects the importance and enduring appeal of Elvis Presley".

Andrew Aldridge
A pair of white boots owned by Elvis sold for £18,000

Mr Aldridge, managing director of Henry Aldridge and Son, said there was a good turnout for the lot which was the first in-person auction held since the pandemic.

"There were around 30-40 people attending in person with 600 registered for the auction online... [which is] slightly above average," he said.

Mr Aldridge said the collection of items were "a classic cross collectable and appealed to fans of Elvis and watch connoisseurs as well".

Andrew Aldridge
A spiritual book belonging to the star sold for £15,000 in Saturday's sale

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics