Soldier killed in Salisbury Plain training exercise named as Max George
- Published
A soldier who died when he was hit by an armoured vehicle while on a training exercise has been named.
Second Lt Max George, from Durham, suffered significant head injuries and died at the scene on Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire, on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old won the Queen's Medal for the best cadet when he passed out from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in December.
He had a "glittering career in front of him", the Ministry of Defence said.
The officer with the 5th Battalion The Rifles was struck by a Warrior infantry fighting vehicle and suffered a serious head injury, Wiltshire Police said.
'Devastating heartbreak'
His commanding officer, Lt Col Jim Hadfield OBE, said: "Max was a star that burned bright.
"Effortlessly impressive, he was a natural commander who exuded fierce determination matched by selfless compassion. We loved him for it.
"He stood out, and still stands out; we are so much poorer for his loss. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."
The former head pupil of Durham School - where both his parents taught - was awarded a First in Politics with Russian at Newcastle University and obtained a Distinction in his Masters in Eastern European and Eurasian Studies with Russian at the University of Glasgow.
In a statement, his family said he had "fulfilled his life's ambition in joining the regular army".
"The whole family is very proud of his outstanding achievements and his loss is a devastating heartbreak for us all."
'Exceptional potential'
Maj Joe Murray, the officer commanding D Company, added that 2nd Lt George "stood out from the crowd".
"Diligent, bright-eyed, and quick off the mark, he slotted into his role commanding 13 Platoon from the off; we were only starting to understand Max's exceptional potential.
"Unassuming and meticulous, Max needed very little time to bed into his role."
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace added: "Max exemplified all the qualities the Army stands for and as the testimonies show, we have lost a bright and talented young man who will be sorely missed.
"My thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his regiment during this difficult time."
Wiltshire Police, the Army and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating his death.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk