Soldier killed in training exercise on Salisbury Plain
- Published
A soldier has died following a collision involving an armoured vehicle.
Emergency services were called to an area of Salisbury Plain, near Tidworth, on 21 June at 10.45 BST.
It had been reported that a man had been involved in a collision with a Warrior armoured fighting vehicle during a routine training exercise.
Wiltshire Police said a 26-year-old man sustained significant head injuries and sadly died at the scene.
He has been identified as a member of 5th Battalion The Rifles.
Officers said their "thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time".
Wiltshire Police, the Army and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) have launched an investigation into the incident.
