Murder investigation launched after woman's death in Swindon
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman's death at a property in Swindon.
Police were called to Standen Way, Blunsdon St Andrew, at around 02:30 BST on Tuesday, following the death of a woman in her 40s.
A 70-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in police custody.
A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said the woman's death was "currently being treated as unexplained".
"People living locally will see an increased police presence throughout the day and we want to provide reassurance that there is no risk to the wider public," they added.
