Wiltshire: Massive 60-year teddy bear collection up for auction
A collection of more than 1,005 teddy bears amassed over 58 years are being put up for auction.
Lynda Fairhurst's collection in Wiltshire will be sold on Tuesday in Newbury with Special Auction Services.
Ms Fairhurst, 69, parted with 1,005 of her bears ahead of the auction - a selection which she has been told might fetch between £30,000-£35,000.
Daniel Agnew, from Special Auction Services said he was "blown away" by Ms Fairhurst's collection.
"I've known Lynda as a collector for a number of years but was blown away when I finally saw her collection," he said.
"Never have I seen so many teddy bears in one place, piled high with characters.
"I am delighted to be including her collection in my 2022 auctions."
Ms Fairhurst said she purchased her first bear as a young child in the 1960s when she visited the Hamley's store in London and was tempted into buying it by a friend.
"Some of them are lovely... (but) they were getting out of control," she said.
"I was crawling into bed and I had them either side and you couldn't move really."
While her intention behind auctioning off two thirds of her collection is primarily to make room, there are a few she could not part with.
"There's one particular (bear maker) I'm absolutely besotted with and I'd never get rid of them.
"Her name is Marie Robischon. I wouldn't sell them."
Ms Fairhurst added that she takes pride in the restoration work she has carried out on many of the teddies.
The collection is so large that the auctioning will be spread out across June, July and August.
