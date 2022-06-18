Sci-fi lovers descend on Swindon for its first Comic Con
Stars of science fiction and television are in Swindon for the town's first ever Comic Convention.
Actors and characters from Star Wars and Doctor Who are among the guests including Peter Davison, the fifth Doctor in the early 1980s.
The event at the Steam Museum is being run by Stars of Time, who organise the annual Comic Con in Weston-Super-Mare.
It runs on Saturday and Sunday and also features elements from the Blade Runner and James Bond films.
Madeline Smith who played Miss Caruso in Live and Let Die, Valerie Leon from The Spy Who Loved Me and Never Say Never Again, and sculptor Brian Muir - the original designer of the Darth Vader helmet - are at the event.
It also features Paul Blake who played Greedo in Star Wars and Tim Rose who portrayed the character Admiral Ackbar.
One of the organisers, Harry Burrows, 23, said: "This is our first event in Swindon, which is really exciting.
"We've got loads from Star Wars, we've got Stranger Things, we've got dinosaurs, we've got Doctor Who, we've got star guests."
Janet Fielding, who was in Doctor Who in the 1980s, said she loved coming out to meet the fans.
"It's very exciting to be here, the day has got off to a really good start," she said.
"I've [previously] met a couple of women who said, 'oh you inspired me to join NASA', and you go, 'really? because I played an air stewardess', but hey, and they say, 'oh well she was just so outspoken'."
Thousands of collectables are on sale in an auction.
George Burrows, who helped organise the event, said: "It's that love and passion for sci-fi and the movies that many of us dream of.
"There's an element of collecting as much as you can and the rarities and having that collection, which people love and is really great."
