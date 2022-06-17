Tributes paid to Swindon father-of-two Kumarathas Nadarajah
Tributes have been paid to a father-of-two who "always had time for everyone" following his death in a road crash.
Kumarathas Nadarajah, died in the crash on the A419 near Blunsdon in Wiltshire at 07:30 BST on 12 June.
The 45-year-old, who lived in Swindon, was described as "trusted, honest and respectful" by his family.
"Everything he did was for his family. He was a very sociable person who had lots of friends in the community," they said.
Mr Nadarajah, known as Kumar, was the father of two children aged 12 and nine.
His family said that he was a "really hard worker" balancing a full-time job with the Royal Air Force, with working part-time as a taxi driver and volunteering at the Harbour Project in Swindon.
"He also volunteered in the Tamil community in Swindon where he taught mathematics for GCSE students," his family said.
Mr Nadarajah was born in Sri Lanka and earned a degree in computer programming, before moving to England and obtaining a Masters at the University of East London.
He was an animal lover, keeping fish, chickens and his dog Rocky.
"He loved speaking to his neighbours and anyone who came to visit," said his family.
"Kumar was the most trusted, honest and respectful man who was also well respected by all," they added.
A 20-year-old man from Kidderminster, Worcestershire, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug-driving, in connection with the crash.
He has been released under investigation.
