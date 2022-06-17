Christopher Seston jailed for four years over child sex offences
- Published
A man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex offences.
Christopher Seston, from Sandhurst in Bracknell Forest, was jailed at Salisbury Crown Court on Thursday.
The 49-year-old, formerly from Swindon, previously admitted two counts of sexual activity with a child.
He also admitted four counts of taking indecent photographs of a child and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order has been placed on Seston.
He was arrested in February 2021 after a police investigation found indecent images of children were being uploaded to the internet from an email address he was using.
During the investigation, officers found further indecent images and evidence Seston had committed sexual offences against a child.
Det Con Jason Walsh, of Wiltshire Police, said it was a "disturbing case".
"Our initial enquiries into the uploading of indecent images of children led to us uncovering the fact that Seston had also been sexual abusing a child," he said.
"I would like to pay tribute to the young victim in this case who has had the courage to bravely speak out about what happened to her and whose evidence has led to Seston being convicted and sentenced for his offending," Det Con Walsh added.
