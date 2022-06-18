Freddie Fontete-Jones: Support from Salisbury 'overwhelming'
The family of a man who died after being assaulted have said they will be forever grateful to the people of Salisbury who have supported them.
Freddie Fontete-Jones, 23, from Salisbury, died after being attacked on New Canal on 20 February.
His sister, Emma Fontete, said that in the months following his death, there had been an "outpouring" of support.
Connor Pool, 24, of Salt Lane, Winterbourne Gunner, denies his murder and is due to face trial on 31 October.
Ms Fontete said: "I will never forget that feeling of panic, fear, anxiety, all wrapped into one awful package.
"It will stay with me."
Mr Fontete-Jones was one of seven siblings. His older sister said they thought he was "one of a kind".
Ms Fontete said: "My younger brothers and sisters, they miss having that older brother figure that will take them to the park, take them running, go to their sports days, read them a bedtime story. He was always there for them.
"Now they are having to navigate the choppy waters of loss at such young ages of their lives, it is terrible."
But his family said they were finding some strength in the wave of support shown to them by the people of Salisbury.
"His football club for example, held various tributes and they got his picture printed on their shirts," Ms Fontete said.
"And when I went to say thankyou they said 'ok Emma, we're going to get a picture and put it above the tunnel', so that every time the players go down, they will say a word to Freddie, and that just really makes you think about who he is and who he was.
"He just cared and I think everyone can really tell. Even people he had never met before.
"It is just, like, 'gosh, if you feel so compelled to write a message, how do you think we feel as a family?', but we are just so grateful in that same breath.
"I don't know what to say, but thank you."
