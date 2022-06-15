Swindon Town fans deny attacking Bradford City bus
- Published
Fifteen men have denied attacking a coach carrying Bradford City supporters close to Swindon Town's County Ground last year.
Violence broke out after The Robin's suffered a 3-1 home defeat against the Bantams on 23 October 2021.
The defendants - aged between 18 and 36 - are all charged with using or threatening unlawful violence.
They have all been released on conditional bail ahead of a trial at Swindon Crown Court on 15 July.
The entire group appeared at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday where their case was sent to the town's crown court.
They are as follows:
- Ben Stephen Allen, 18, of Sandhill, Shrivenham, Swindon
- Archie Bowman, 20, of Elgar Close, Redhouse, Swindon
- Connor Carpenter, 21, of Akers Way, Moredon, Swindon
- Dale Ashley Clark, 28, of Barrowby Gate, Kingsdown, Swindon
- Steven Damien Ellis, 36, Stockton Road, Penhill, Swindon
- Adam Farmer, 23, of Foliat Drive, Wantage
- James John Farmer, 25, of Wheeler Avenue, Stratton St Margaret, Swindon
- Dean Haddrell, 19, of Stubsmead, Eldene, Swindon
- Matthew James Hams, 32, of Redcliffe Street, Swindon
- Lewis Jarvis, 18, of St Andrews Green, Covingham, Swindon
- Ashley Adam Northmore, 28, of Odstock Road, Penhill, Swindon
- Shannon Patrick Ellis Power, 33, of Purley Avenue, Swindon
- Darren Roberts, 19, of Redhouse Way, Swindon
- Callum Joshua Teal, 18, of Bourne Road, Moredon, Swindon
- Corey Joe Wise, 19, of West View, Nythe, Swindon
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk