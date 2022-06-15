Four arrested for human trafficking in Wiltshire Police investigation
Three men and a woman have been arrested as part of an international investigation into human trafficking.
Seven addresses were searched across Leeds, Birmingham, Reading, Southampton and Oldham in early morning raids, led by Wiltshire Police.
Five victims have been rescued and are being looked after by specially trained officers.
Illegal brothels were discovered in Southampton and Reading and police seized more than £5,000.
Local police forces from each area were supported by staff from the National Crime Agency, South West Regional Organised Crime Unit.
'Misery to countless victims'
The four suspects, arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and money laundering, have been taken to police stations in Swindon and Melksham to be interviewed.
Det Insp Angela Shipp, from Wiltshire Police, said: "This was a major international operation led by us to arrest some of the suspects who we believe are members of a Europe-wide organised crime group which traffic victims from Romania into the UK.
"These illegal organised gangs operate all over the world - they know no boundaries - and cause misery to countless victims who are often enslaved, have to live in often horrendous conditions with no quality of life, and are forced into sexual exploitation to survive."
