Wiltshire sexual assault support services to receive £3.7m
- Published
Sexual assault support services in Wiltshire will receive an extra £3.7m in funding over the next seven years.
The money has been pledged by the county's Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson.
It will be used by the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) in Swindon, which provides victims with urgent medical care and support.
Mr Wilkinson said: "Tackling violence against women and girls continues to be a priority."
The money is specifically ringfenced for medical support and is in addition to contributions by Police and Crime Commissioners across the South West.
SARC service delivery manager, Amy Mitchell, welcomed the funding which will allow them to continue delivering support to those who need it.
"The SARC is a safe place," she said.
"We can guarantee that regardless of what has happened, you will be believed, you will be in control and you will not be judged.
"Even if you are not sure if you want to come in, you can always call for anonymous advice and a conversation with someone who understands what your needs might be. Your welfare is our priority."
SARC offers counselling and, if they choose, forensic examination for victims, providing evidence to assist police in criminal investigations.
All victims of sexual violence, regardless of gender, can seek support from the SARC without reporting to police.
The specialist services were promised the funding as Mr Wilkinson renewed his commitment to "improve the experience of victims and deliver justice".
"Regardless of whether victims and survivors of sexual violence choose to report to police or not, our SARC ensures they have the appropriate support and medical care in place in the immediate aftermath of an offence being committed," Mr Wilkinson said.
