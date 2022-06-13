Children find shotgun in Swindon play park
Two shotguns have been recovered by police after children found one stuck in a tree in a local play park.
Westlea Park in Swindon was searched after parents reported the find to Wiltshire Police on Friday.
Officers said a further shotgun was found in the local area, along with a number of shotgun shells, believed to have been discarded after a burglary.
Local parent Paul said it was lucky "good kids" found the gun, otherwise "anything could have happened".
"I don't understand what goes through their head to leave it in the park? Anybody could've found it," he said.
'Incredibly irresponsible'
"We are quite fortunate, because we have good kids around here and a couple of the kids rang the parents, me included.
"If it was to fall into anybody else's hands anything could have happened."
Det Insp Lucy Thorne said they were grateful to the members of the public who called them "immediately".
"It goes without saying that leaving firearms in a public area is incredibly irresponsible," she added.
"Having conducted a thorough search we are now confident that the area is now safe and there is no ongoing threat."
