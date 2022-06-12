Wiltshire Police arrest man after cyclist hit by van
- Published
A man has been arrested after a cyclist was seriously injured in a road crash in Wiltshire.
Police said the 30-year-old man had potentially life-changing injuries after being hit by a van outside the BP Garage on Bridge End Road, Swindon, on 10 June at 22:30 BST.
Officers said the vehicle failed to stop at the scene.
Following an appeal, on 11 June, a man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He was further arrested on suspicion of drink and drug-driving and remains in police custody.
Wiltshire Police has appealed for witnesses to come forward.
