Wiltshire Police say otters are killing expensive pet fish
Otters have been taking and killing expensive pet fish from ponds in Wiltshire, police have warned.
Corsham Police said it was "certain" otters were causing the damage after seeking advice from the town's neighbourhood team.
The force suggested people used either welded mesh to cover the pond or erected a wire fence.
"We appreciate this is not a police matter but the fish are worth a lot of money," it said in a statement.
The police said the Corsham Neighbourhood Team, which works closely with the rural community, including local farmers and gamekeepers, had received numerous reports of fish being taken from private ponds.
The force suggested people used welded mesh to cover the pond "with a decent secured overlap" so the otters can not dig or lift it.
"Otherwise a wire fence similar to that used for cattle which consists of a single wire around the pond supported about 4ft" from the ground."
It said both solutions were harmless to the animals, but would deter them.
