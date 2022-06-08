Jonathon Seed: Charges dropped against PCC accused of making false declaration
An ex-police and crime commissioner (PCC) who had been charged with making a false declaration in his nomination papers will face no further action.
Jonathon Seed, 63, was elected to become Wiltshire's PCC in May 2021, but withdrew after a historical driving conviction came to light.
The Conservative denied a single charge of making a false statement and had been facing trial in July.
However, the Crown Prosecution Service said it has now dropped the charges.
A spokesperson said: "We have a duty to keep cases under continuing review and, following a further review, we concluded that there was insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction."
Mr Seed, a Wiltshire councillor living in Chittoe Heath, Bromham, won the election with a combined total of 47% of the vote.
However, a previous driving conviction made him ineligible for the role and he withdrew.
A by-election was held for the post in August 2021 and Conservative Philip Wilkinson was elected.
