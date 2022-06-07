Beatles and Mr Benn flute player collection for sale
Instruments once owned by a jazz flute player who played music for The Beatles and on the 1970s BBC children's programme Mr Benn are to be sold.
Ray Swinfield, who played on The Beatles' Penny Lane song, died in October 2019 at the age 79.
His collection of 48 flutes and woodwind instruments will be sold at Corsham, Wiltshire.
It has been valued at £31,000 with the flute used on Penny Lane valued at between £1,800 and £2,500.
Mr Swinfield, who played with a host of music starts including Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Tom Jones and Liza Minelli during his 50-year career, also worked on television shows such as Top of the Pops and Strictly Come Dancing.
His music was also heard on the much-loved 1970s children's TV show Mr Benn.
'Musician's musician'
Born in Australia, Mr Swinfield was forced to give up playing in 2008, six years after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
Amongst the collection of flutes, saxophones, clarinets and instrument mouthpieces, is a solid silver Haynes flute, heard on the Beatles 1967 hit single Penny Lane.
A rare silver Brannen-Cooper flute is also expected to bring in between £4,000 and £6,000.
Auctioneer Jamie South, of Gardiner Houlgate auctioneers, said: "While never a household name, most people will almost certainly have heard Ray's music on television, film scores, pop singles and with the jazz greats.
"He was a musician's musician."
The collection which is on sale on behalf of his wife Lindy Swinfield, will take place at Gardiner Houlgate on Friday, 17 June.
