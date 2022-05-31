Wiltshire 'on demand' bus service set to be launched
A new £1.2m "on demand" bus service is set to be launched in Wiltshire.
The service has been funded by the Department for Transport and will operate across the Pewsey Vale and Marlborough area.
Wiltshire Council said it was likely that the service would not run to a set timetable, allowing people to book a seat at a time to suit them.
"It's a bit like an Uber-style service for buses," said cabinet member for transport Dr Mark McClelland.
"Unlike a conventional bus, which has a fixed route, timetable and stopping points, on-demand buses allow people to book using an app and make journeys where they want, when they want," he added.
Passengers will be able book a seat by phone or on an app and travel to anywhere in the service area, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The service will take in much of Pewsey Vale, from the eastern edge of Devizes, north to Beckhampton and Marlborough, and east to Collingbourne Ducis, Shalbourne and Froxfield.
Wiltshire Council is asking residents to complete a survey, giving their views on what they would like the service to look like, with feedback used to help make a final decision on how the bus will operate.
The council said it is yet to be decided if the service will run entirely to pre-bookings or also include timed pick-up points with bookable diversions off-route.
An app will be used to pool trip requests, offering passengers the most suitable time for their journey and giving drivers guidance on the priority of bookings.
"It's really important that this service is designed around the needs of passengers and our communities, and that's why we're asking people to take our survey to let us know what they'd like to see from the service," said Dr McClelland.
