Wiltshire soldier jailed after deliberately driving into pedestrians
- Published
A former soldier has been jailed for eight years after deliberately driving his car into a group of pedestrians.
Two teenagers required hospital treatment after Cameron Bailey mounted the pavement in Fisherton Street, Salisbury, on 27 March.
The 25-year-old, from Tidworth, had been drinking in the afternoon before he drove at the group of young people in the evening.
Bailey was sentenced at Salisbury Crown Court having admitting three offences.
He had previously pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm, wounding with intent and one count of dangerous driving.
Bailey, who was a serving soldier at the time of the offence, has also been disqualified from driving.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk