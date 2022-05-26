Wood 'dangerously' loaded into car above newborn baby
A driver has been fined after loading wood into his car placed over a newborn baby's head.
Officers from Wiltshire Police stopped the vehicle on Drove Road, Swindon at around 12:00 BST on Wednesday after the driver was spotted carrying wood and other large items.
They found some of the items were above the driver's head and were also above a newborn baby in the back seat.
The driver was given a £100 fine and three penalty points on his licence.
The man was charged with using a motor vehicle when there is a danger of injury due to position and security of load.
It came as officers from Wiltshire Police's roads unit dealt with more than 140 offences on its road network in just 12 hours.
Sgt Will Ayres said the car with pieces of wood was one of the "most shocking" cases they found.
"His car was loaded with large pieces of wood over the top of a newborn baby in the rear of the vehicle," he said.
"It doesn't bear thinking about what could have happened had there been a collision, or the driver had been forced to take evasive action."
