Witness appeal after man, 60, dies in Salisbury crash
A witness appeal has been launched after a man died in a two-vehicle crash in Salisbury.
The 60-year-old was driving a blue Skoda Karoq along Lucewood Lane in Farley when it collided with a black Volkswagen Golf at around 14:55 BST.
The Skoda's driver was taken to Salisbury District Hospital on Tuesday but later died.
Wiltshire Police are investigating the crash and urged any witnesses to come forward.
The Golf's driver - a man in his 30s - was also taken to the Wiltshire city's hospital as a precaution but was discharged a short time later.
Police said the victim's family have been informed and thoughts were with "them at this very difficult time".
