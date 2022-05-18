Wiltshire villagers 'terrified' by passing quarry lorries
- Published
Residents in three rural villages say "intimidating" HGVs are having a "severe impact" on their lives.
People from Maiden Bradley, Corsley and Chapmanslade in Wiltshire said lorry drivers, often travelling between quarries, are cutting through their villages "day and night".
Dr Alex Channer said an average of 26 lorries pass through Maiden Bradley per hour and that "enough is enough".
Mendip Quarry Producers said they were keen to work with the local community.
Lorry drivers have been using the cut through for more than a decade, according to the residents, but they said the vehicles are becoming bigger and passing through more often.
"If you're trying to walk on a really narrow pavement, talk to your neighbour or just live your life it's intimidating," Dr Channer, an academic working in politics and international relations, said.
She added it was dangerous for children and elderly people and that everyone was affected by "the mental health impacts of the noise."
Dr Channer said the lorries have also caused damage to buildings, walls and general infrastructure.
Martin Brown, who also lives in Maiden Bradley, said the winds created by the vehicles can be "pretty terrifying".
Locals claim that at least half of all the HGVS passing through are servicing quarries in Somerset.
David Ball, from Corsley, where the A362 has speed limits from 40-60mph, said: "We've got these lorries thundering through at high speed and it really is an accident waiting to happen."
He said the A36 bypass was built in the area more than 30 years ago but HGVs and quarry vehicles use the A362 "as a rat run" instead.
"It saves the quarry owners a few pounds on their profits but it doesn't benefit the inhabitants of Corsley, Maiden Bradley or Chapmanslade at all," he added.
Peter Barkwill, chair of the Mendip Quarry Producers (MQP), which represents local quarry operators, said they were "committed to being good neighbours" and "operating safely and responsibly".
He said while the routes being taken were permitted by the highways authority, the MQP "appreciates residents' concerns".
"We want to offer our reassurance to local residents that we are keen to work with them for everyone's benefit," he said.
Representatives from the three villages met with their local MP Andrew Murrison and Wiltshire Council earlier this month.
Cllr Mark McClelland, cabinet member for transport, said the council will investigate which routes are being used by HGVs to understand what "measures may be appropriate".
The council added that it would be addressing the challenge of HGVs within the development of their local transport plan, which they said would take them up to 2024 to publish.
Responding, residents said that was "too long to wait" and that they are planning to meet with the council again in July.
