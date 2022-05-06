Local election results 2022: Conservatives hold Swindon
- Published
The Conservatives have held control of Swindon Borough Council, taking one seat from Labour stronghold Central Ward for the second time in a row.
The seat was taken from longstanding councillor and former mayor Junab Ali.
Labour voters have returned however to help the party hold onto onto other key "local red wall" marginals Penhill and Upper Stratton and Rodbourne Cheney wards.
The Conservatives went into the Swindon elections with a record majority.
The Penhill and Upper Stratton seat has traditionally been held by a Labour councillor but in recent years has been occupied by Conservatives.
It was one of the main battlegrounds for Swindon in this election and Labour has held its one remaining seat there.
Analysis from Dan O'Brien, BBC Radio Wiltshire's political reporter
The fact the Conservatives have held control in Swindon isn't really a surprise - they went into this election with a record majority, and with only a third of seats up for grabs they were unlikely to ever be toppled.
What may surprise many though is the Tories might come out with more councillors than they had before - they've made a gain in Central ward, so longstanding councillor and former mayor Junab Ali has lost his seat.
That said, there are plenty more seats to come, and the normally safe Tory seat of Haydon Wick has gone to a recount.
Other former Labour strongholds like Penhill and Rodborune Cheney are holding firm though.
The turnout is 33 percent and we can expect the final set of results early this afternoon.
