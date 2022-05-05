Local elections 2022: Swindon goes to the polls
Polls have opened for a third of Swindon Borough Council's seats.
Voters will choose 19 councillors on the Conservative-led authority, which currently holds a record majority in the chamber.
Labour will be hoping to make ground in the Wiltshire town that has changed hands between the main parties several times.
The Liberal Democrats, The Green Party and a new Trade Union and Socialist Coalition are also standing candidates.
On paper, it is possible for either main party to take control of the council, but the political context makes it much trickier for the Tories to be toppled this year.
They go into this election with a record majority after last year winning several seats which had only ever voted Labour.
