Driver banned after overtaking Wiltshire Police car at up to 150mph
- Published
A motorist who overtook an unmarked police car while driving at speeds of up to 150mph has been banned from driving for a year.
Sajawal Khan, 23, of Stottbury Road, Bristol, committed the office in his Mercedes on the M4 in Wiltshire.
Swindon Magistrates' Court was told he overtook the police vehicle travelling between junctions 15 and 16 in the early hours of 14 November 2021.
The officer who arrested Khan said his speed posed a "huge risk".
The court heard the driver of the unmarked police car became aware of a vehicle approaching rapidly behind her.
As the silver Mercedes passed, it was clear that it was being driven well over the speed limit so she radioed for support.
Police monitored the Mercedes and recorded it travelling at speeds between 120mph and 150mph, staying in lanes two and three even though lane one was clear.
'Illegal and dangerous'
After pulling the car over, Khan, who had three passengers in the vehicle, told officers he was travelling home from London after celebrating his birthday.
Khan pleaded guilty to the speeding charge and as well as being banned from driving, he was fined £508, ordered to pay £110 costs and a £51 victim surcharge.
Arresting officer PC Alexandra Way, from Wiltshire Police's Roads Policing Unit, said: "There is no doubt that driving more than twice the legal speed limit on a motorway poses a huge risk, not only to the driver themselves and any passengers in that vehicle, but other road users as well.
"We will continue to crack down on this sort of illegal and dangerous behaviour, by educating motorists about these risks, but also taking enforcement action when we see drivers breaking the law."
