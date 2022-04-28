Man jailed for razor knife attack six years on
A man who attacked another man with a cut throat razor knife and then went on the run for five years has been jailed.
Dominic Lee, 51, fled to Europe after assaulting the man in Sutton Benger, Wiltshire, in June 2016.
The victim, aged in his 40s, was left with serious injuries to his throat, face, head and arms.
Lee was arrested in November 2021 and was found guilty earlier this week of committing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was jailed for 15 years.
He was identified as a key suspect in the case, but despite extensive attempts to locate him, he managed to leave the country and spent five-and-a-half years on the run.
Lee, of Arthur Street in Crook, Durham, and previously known as James Ward, went on trial at Winchester Crown Court and was convicted on Monday.
Det Sgt Sam Hopkinson, of Wiltshire Police, said: "This was a brutal and horrific attack on a defenceless man, which left him with significant and long-lasting injuries.
"His victim impact statement, which was read out in court during the trial, outlined how this incident has left him with both physical and mental scars, which he may never recover from."
