Peregrine chicks hatch on top of Salisbury Cathedral
Three peregrine chicks have hatched from a nest on the top of a cathedral.
Cameras captured the moment the trio arrived at Salisbury Cathedral.
The female peregrine laid her first egg of the year in March, with three out of four now hatched. The birds have become a popular feature since a mating pair of peregrines settled there in 2014.
The first chick was spotted chipping at its shell at around 08:59 BST on Tuesday, before fully emerging at around 10:03.
Its sibling followed a few hours later at 13:22 while the third chick was seen hatching at 08:08 on Wednesday.
Marie Thomas, PR manager at the cathedral, said the chicks were now "fluffed up and are wobbling their way into a more vertical position".
Three cameras are set up around their nest, which people can view via a constant live stream online.
Since they hatched, the mother and her chicks have been seen sharing food and nestling up to keep warm.
Ms Thomas said: "Hatching is a strenuous business for chicks. A lot of things happen over the space of about 72 hours."
Records show that peregrines have been nesting at Salisbury Cathedral since 1864.
According to its website, the birds lived on the tower peacefully for nearly 90 years until the use of harmful pesticides and persecution led to a lengthy absence.
Since the mated pair nested in 2014, peregrines have hatched and fledged from the tower every year except for 2018, after a territorial battle between two females prevented laying.
