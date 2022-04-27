Attempted murder charge after police officer hurt in Swindon
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was seriously injured.
Marlon Joao, 39, is also charged with dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen of breath, and driving without insurance.
It happened in the early hours of Tuesday when the officer tried to stop a vehicle on the A419 in Swindon.
Mr Joao, of Merton Court, Eynsham, Oxfordshire, is due to appear before Swindon Magistrates' Court later.
