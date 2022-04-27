Fire breaks out at Compton Bassett landfill site
Residents are being warned to keep their windows and doors closed after a large fire broke out at a landfill site in Wiltshire.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Hills Waste in Compton Bassett at 05:05 BST on Wednesday.
It is believed 40,000 tonnes of waste is alight, sending plumes of smoke towards Calne.
Six crews are in attendance, along with an environmental protection unit.
