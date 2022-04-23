Building Heroes trains military veterans to work on highways
Military veterans are training to work in highway maintenance to open up new career paths.
Charity Building Heroes has designed a five-week intensive training course with road maintenance company Ringway and Wiltshire Council.
The course at a training centre in Wiltshire leads to a Level 2 Diploma in Construction Operations.
Former soldier Sean Symons said: "I feel like this could be a really good career path for me."
Each trainee will be given work experience during the programme and will be guaranteed an interview on completion.
Building Heroes says it is trying to create "a clear pathway into construction" for veterans.
Founder Brendan Williams said: "After many years in the armed forces, people need a step into their next career.
"Construction provides a really strong career pathway and is a perfect match for many ex-service men and women."
According to Ministry of Defence statistics, around 14,000 people left the UK Regular Armed Forces in 2021.
Sean Symons, 40, served for 24 years as a sergeant in the Five Rifles battalion and has recently come to the end of his service period.
"Being in the army is a very challenging and rewarding career, but recently I have had a baby with my wife and I'm ready for some family time," he said.
"I will miss serving my country, however, construction will allow me to work in a close team again, which I love.
"It's a new challenge that I am very much looking forward to, Building Heroes have presented me with a great opportunity."
Established in 2014, Building Heroes supports service leavers, veterans, reservists and military families.
It provides training to give people a broad range of trade skills and also connects them with potential employers.
Mr Williams said he had been "very impressed" with the trainees efforts in the programme.
"They are incredibly resilient, reliable and their time-keeping is impeccable. They will work until the job is done," Mr Williams added.
"I don't know any organisation that wouldn't want to employ people with skills like this."
