Swindon rapist jailed for life with minimum 14-year term
- Published
A sex offender who carried out multiple offences, including rape, has been jailed for life with a minimum 14-year term.
Patrick Williams, 46, previously of Gooch Street, Swindon, Wiltshire, was found guilty in January of the offences between 2016 and 2017, after his victim reported the crimes to police in 2019.
By that time Williams was already in prison for separate offences.
He was convicted of rape, assault by penetration, and two counts of assault.
At Swindon Crown Court on Thursday, he was handed the life sentence and was also given lengthy jail terms for the other offences, to run concurrently.
He was also given a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.
Det Con Helen Bott, from Swindon CID, said: "We know how difficult it is for victims of sexual offences to speak out about what has happened to them and I want to praise the strength and courage of the victim in this case.
"Due to the fact that Williams pleaded not guilty, this case went to trial and the victim had to relive one of the darkest periods of her life, telling her story to the courtroom."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk