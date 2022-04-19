Invictus Games: Soldier turned archer 'ecstatic' at medal
A soldier turned archer said winning Team UK's first medal of the Invictus Games was an "ecstatic feeling".
Chaze Melluish, from Swindon, was part of the team, including Anthony Booth from Cirencester, which took bronze in archery's open recurve category.
Team UK beat their competitors from host country the Netherlands to claim the bronze medal.
"It was a fantastic feeling having shot with those guys over the past three years," said Mr Melluish.
The bronze medal is Team UK's first of this year's Invictus Games, being held in The Hague, after being twice postponed due to Covid-19.
Mr Melluish served with Royal Army Veterinary Corps as a dog handler and veterinary technician before being medically discharged for hearing loss.
He said: "I've never been in that sort of competition environment before so it was huge.
"There were some good arrows, some bad arrows, but all three of us pulled it out of the bag really."
He paid tribute to his team mates who helped Team UK defeat the Dutch 6-2 in the third place playoff.
'Immense'
"It was a fantastic feeling having shot with those guys over the past three years, creating the team ethos that we had," he added.
"I couldn't have asked for anyone better to shoot with. Knowing that we had taken a bronze for the UK was an ecstatic feeling.
"Obviously it's not about the medals but they are very welcome, so it was immense."
He has another chance to pick-up a medal when he competes in the wheelchair basketball event and says competing in the games has "given him a new lease of life".
"It proves that I have a sense of worth. It's brought me on leaps and bounds, showed me I am capable, I am worthy and I can persevere through what I need to," he added.
