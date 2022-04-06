Driver arrested after man in his 60s dies in Wiltshire crash
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a crash between two vehicles.
A man in his 60s died in the collision between a Nissan X-Trail and a Range Rover on the A350 between Yarnbrook and Heywood at about 21:20 BST on Monday.
Wiltshire Police have arrested the other driver, a 29-year-old man, who was injured in the crash and is being treated in hospital.
The road was closed for 14 hours and reopened at about 11:30 BST on Tuesday.
The force has appealed for witnesses or any drivers with dashcam footage to get in touch.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.