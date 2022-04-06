Sian O'Callaghan: Law will tighten safety checks on taxi drivers
The family of a murdered young woman say their successful campaign for stricter background checks on taxi drivers will provide her with a legacy.
Sian O'Callaghan, 22, was killed by Christopher Halliwell after getting into his taxi in Swindon in March 2011.
A bill forcing councils to tighten checks on drivers has received Royal Assent after four years of campaigning.
"It's incredibly poignant and a legacy and lasting testament to Sian," said her mother Elaine Pickford.
"It's a strange feeling, quite emotional and quite overwhelming, but at the same time just really pleased to finally see something happening and make it real.
"Sian was all about helping other people so to think her name is linked to something that will help the wider public is just amazing."
The new law sets out to improve the sharing of information between local authorities so that sanctions and concerns about drivers are identified quickly and unsuitable people can be prevented from obtaining licences in different parts of the country.
The Taxis and Private Hire Vehicles (Safeguarding and Road Safety) Bill, also to be known as Sian's Law, was supported by the personal safety charity, Suzy Lamplugh Trust, and became a Private Members Bill introduced by Darlington MP Peter Gibson.
Mr Gibson said the legislation would close loopholes and make taxis safer.
"I'm going to call it Sian's Law because it's a way to remember Sian and pay tribute to the work that Elaine has done along with the Suzy Lamplugh Trust," he added.
"It closes that loophole...so that bad people who we don't want driving taxis can't circumnavigate the system."
Halliwell, 57, was jailed for life in October 2012 for the murder of Ms O'Callaghan.
He was later handed a whole-life sentence for the murder of Becky Godden from Swindon.
Ms O'Callaghan's brother Liam said that although he was pleased with the new law, more still needs to be done.
"It's great because with this legislation passing, local authorities will be better at sharing the data they have, but it's only a step in the right direction," he added.
"There are multiple areas that could be addressed. There is a need for much more improvement in women's safety."
